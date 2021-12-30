Thu, Dec 30, 2021

DeTect: Video of mobile mishap during recharge was staged

Published: Dec 30,202112:40 AM

The video with a message in Marathi says, “This is dangerous! Take care, everyone, while drinking and using your phone as it’s being charged.”

File Photo
File Photo
Chennai:
A viral video shows a man speaking on a phone while it is being charged. The video goes on to describe how the phone exploded near his face when he took a sip of water. 

Alt News found that this is yet another incident of a staged video going viral as a real incident. 

Creators of many such videos have not included disclaimers to make it clear that the depicted incident is staged.

