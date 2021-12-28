Pro-Pak slogans not raised at gram panchayat polls

Chennai :

Pro Pak slogans, gram panchayat polls, slogans, Kutch, Gujarat A video of a group of people chanting slogans in Gujarat’s Kutch has gone viral.





It was claimed that locals in the Dudhai village of Kutch allegedly chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after the gram panchayat election results were announced.





Alt News contacted SP Mayur Patel’s office and was informed that such slogans were not raised at the event.





A rally was taken out during which attendees chanted ‘Radhubhai Zindabad’ twice.





First published on www.altnews.in