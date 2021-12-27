DeTect: Video of locals chanting anti-Modi slogans is fake

Chennai :

A video that allegedly shows people chanting anti-Modi slogans as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath walk past them at a public event has gone viral. The post gained over one million views. It said, “Godi media will not show this news.” Alt News ran a check and found that a video of Modi and Adityanath in Varanasi had in fact, been superimposed with an audio clip to falsely portray locals chanting anti-Modi slogans.





First published on www.altnews.in