DeTect: Panellist praising Modi is not a Congress man

Chennai :

Footage from a recent TV news debate has gone viral. In the video, the anchor asks a panellist if Rahul Gandhi could woo Hindu voters like PM Modi did with the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The panellist states, “That would be difficult not just for Rahul Gandhi, but for anyone. Modi is a hero.” It was claimed that the panellist was a spokesperson for the Congress. Alt News found that it was the head of the channel who had praised Modi and he was mistakenly portrayed as a Congress spokesperson in the message.





First published on www.altnews.in