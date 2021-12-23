Video of political clash shared with false claim

Alt News found the BJP had taken out a bike rally in Uttar Pradesh, during which a clash broke out between supporters of two different leaders from the party.
Lucknow: A video of a group of people smashing car windows and damaging vehicles – some with BJP flags on them – has gone viral. It has been claimed that this is how locals in UP responded to BJP leaders rallying in the state ahead of the polls next year. Alt News found the BJP had taken out a bike rally in Uttar Pradesh, during which a clash broke out between supporters of two different leaders from the party.
