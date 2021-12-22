PM Modi’s humble gesture shared with false angle

New Delhi :

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of a woman has been shared with the claim that she is “Aarati Dogra, IAS Officer, who was the chief architect behind renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple”. Alt News found that the woman’s name is Shikha Rastogi and she is a specially-abled individual who had recently been allotted a shop in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is actually Bimal Patel, who is also the Centre’s consultant for the Central Vista Project.





