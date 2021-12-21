Footage of Azan heard from the sky is fake

New Delhi :

A viral video claims that azan, the Islamic call to prayer, played seemingly out of the sky in Berlin, and surprised onlookers who recorded the sound. The incident is being portrayed as a miracle. Alt News found a mosque in Germany had broadcast a call to prayer over a loudspeaker, which prompted a crowd to gather in the streets. A video of the incident was falsely circulated as azan prayers miraculously playing from the sky.





First published on www.altnews.in