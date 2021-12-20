Debunked: Viral video shows b’day cake being spiked

Alt News found that off late, scripted dramas posted by popular Facebook pages are being reshared with misleading narratives and this was one such video.
New Delhi: A video that shows a group of young men who appear to be celebrating a woman’s birthday has gone viral. Apart from her, there is one more woman in the video. The phrase ‘Beware of Jihadi’ has been added to the bottom of the video. It shows the men spiking the cake which causes the women to lose consciousness. Alt News found that off late, scripted dramas posted by popular Facebook pages are being reshared with misleading narratives and this was one such video.
