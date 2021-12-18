Pic of people offering namaz shared with false angle

Since the past few months, right-wing groups have been protesting against Friday namaz being offered in public spaces in Gurugram.
New Delhi:
Against this backdrop, an image of hundreds of people allegedly offering namaz in public in India has gone viral. Alt News found the image was shot in 2020 and is from Bangladesh. The caption reads, “Muslims performing Jumma prayers at The Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the world’s Muslims after Hajj.”
First published on www.altnews.in
