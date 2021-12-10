DeTect: Photo from nikah shared as prayers at literature fest

Chennai :

A BJP leader recently shared an image claiming it was taken at a literature festival in Maharashtra. He claimed that literary festivals are now being commenced with a reading of Quranic verses, as compared to earlier when the Saraswati Vandana used to be recited. The image features NCP MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad. Sule had recently attended a fellow NCP leader’s son’s nikah ceremony. Sule had shared an FB Live video at the event. This is where the viral image was taken from.





First published on www.altnews.in