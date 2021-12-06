Video of youth dying from ‘b’day bumps’ debunked

Chennai :

A viral video shows a group of boys giving the birthday boy ‘birthday bumps’ by repeatedly hitting and kicking him, to the point where he falls unconscious. Netizens claimed the birthday boy died as a result of his friends’ actions and warn against such traditions. Alt News verified the end of video, which includes a title card which states that the video was made for educational purposes only. The scenes were made as part of a scripted drama.





First published on www.altnews.in