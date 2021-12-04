DeTect: PSA video on woman’s abduction believed to be true

Chennai :

A CCTV video of a group of men kidnapping a woman has gone viral. In the clip, the woman can be seen waiting on a roadside, when a group of men arrive in a vehicle, force her into the car and hastily drive away. Alt News tracked down the video to a Facebook page that shares public service announcement (PSA) videos and scripted dramas to create awareness. Like the viral clip, these videos also explained the sequence of events to the viewer through captions.





First published on www.altnews.in