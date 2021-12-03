Fictitious ‘Omicron’ movie poster believed to be true

The new SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 is a ‘variant of concern’. It has been named Omicron and its first incidence was reported to WHO from South Africa on November 24.

Omicron movie poster New Delhi : This week, several social media users shared the image of an movie poster allegedly titled The Omicron Variant. Bollywood director Ram Gopal Verma also shared the image. The poster he shared was in fact designed by writer Becky Cheatle from Ireland. She posted three images and wrote, “I photoshopped the phrase The Omicron Variant into a bunch of 70s sci-fi movie posters #Omicron”. Related Tags : Omicron | South Africa | Covid 19