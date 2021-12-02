Misleading photo shows TET aspirants asleep on road

Chennai :

The UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) was cancelled after a question paper was leaked. A photo of students sleeping on a roadside has been shared and it was claimed UPTET aspirants slept in the open on a cold night to take the exam but it was cancelled the next day. Alt News found that unemployed men and women from Rajasthan have been protesting for the past 46 days. On Saturday, the youth spent the night in the cold in Lucknow as a mark of protest.



