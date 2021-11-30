DeTect: Old images of burning train falsely shared as recent

Chennai :

Two images of a burning train coach have gone viral. It is claimed that the fire broke out after a train from Chapra collided with the Anand Vihar Terminal Express. Alt News had already fact-checked both of the images back in December 2019 when they were being shared in connection with the CAA. A newspaper carried one of the photos in May 2018 covering a fire that broke out in a coach of the New Delhi-Andhra Pradesh Express train.





First published on www.altnews.in