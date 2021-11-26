Fri, Nov 26, 2021

DeTect: AAP billboard morphed with ‘casteist’ agenda in Goa

Published: Nov 26,202102:30 AM

Chennai:
The image of a billboard has gone viral with the claim that Aam Aadmi Party promises to divide Goa on the basis of caste, religion if the party comes to power next year. Alt News found a news report that quoted Kejriwal announcing an unemployment allowance through a billboard. “Kejriwal said the party will provide Rs 5,000 pm to families dependent on mining, tourism until their jobs are restored,” the report said. So, the billboards were morphed and shared online.

First published on www.altnews.in

