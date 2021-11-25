DeTect: Awareness video shared with false communal angle

Chennai :

A video that appears to be CCTV footage shows three men harassing a woman at a bus stop. The two-minute clip ends with another woman pepper spraying the men. Several social media users have shared this video and claimed that the harassers were ‘jihadis’. Alt News found that Facebook page LOBO 619’s post offers some context to the video. It seems, an public service announcement (PSA) video was shared with a false claim targetting Muslims.





First published on www.altnews.in