DeTect: Aligarh police deny communal angle to thrashing

Chennai :

Last month, a journalist tweeted that a hawker named Aamir selling clothes in UP’s Aligarh was beaten up by two people. They tore his clothes because he refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. However, the Aligarh police tweeted that this report was misleading and the scuffle was due to an argument over the cost of the clothes. Alt News contacted Aamir, his father, and his uncle. All three claimed that there was no argument over the price.





First published on www.altnews.in