DeTect: Unrelated image shared as that of actor in hospital

Earlier this month, a news wire reported the Mumbai police informing that actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested after she complained of assault. She was admitted to a hospital. Against this backdrop, two images, one of the couple and the other featuring an injured woman, have gone viral. It was claimed that the injured woman is Pandey. Alt News found a report dated September 15, 2018 in which the woman in the image was identified as Arshi Pandey. It said, “Pandey, the sole eyewitness in a murder case, was discharged on Thursday after spending 18 days at the hospital.”





First published on www.altnews.in



