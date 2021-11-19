DeTect: Image of gutted shop shared with false angle

Chennai :

Images of gutted shops were recently shared with the message that ‘violence was perpetrated against Hindus.’ In reality, on November 12, Muslim organisations called for a bandh in Maharashtra protesting against the incidents in Tripura where members of the community were targeted. The bandh turned violent in Malegaon, Nanded and Amravati as mobs belonging to both communities pelted stones and damaged private properties, reported a daily.





First published on www.altnews.in