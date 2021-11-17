Busted: Claims of pro-India chants at Aus-Pak match

Chennai :

A video of a man dressed in the Australian jersey chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ went viral, with claims the visuals were from the said match.





Alt News found a January 2021 video posted by a YouTube channel that matched the viral footage. This confirms that the footage cannot possibly be from the recent semi-final match.





Busted, Pro India Chants, Australia vs Pakistan, ICC Men T20 World Cup, Semifinals, Bharat Mata ki Jai, YouTube channel, Cricket Match