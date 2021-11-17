Wed, Nov 17, 2021

Busted: Claims of pro-India chants at Aus-Pak match

Published: Nov 17,202112:20 AM

Last week, Australia faced Pakistan in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, winning the match by five wickets.

Chennai:
A video of a man dressed in the Australian jersey chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ went viral, with claims the visuals were from the said match.

Alt News found a January 2021 video posted by a YouTube channel that matched the viral footage. This confirms that the footage cannot possibly be from the recent semi-final match.

