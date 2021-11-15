DeTect: Blast caused by firecrackers shared as EV mishap

A CCTV video of a scooter suddenly bursting into flames was shared with the claim that the blast occurred because the two-wheeler was battery-powered.
Chennai: Alt News performed a keyword search which led to media reports from November 5 that said the explosion was triggered by firecrackers.
The incident took place on Deepavali in Puducherry when a man and his son were riding a two-wheeler carrying a bundle of firecrackers. Both died in the blast along with three others who were riding close by.
Conversations