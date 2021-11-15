Tue, Nov 16, 2021

DeTect: Blast caused by firecrackers shared as EV mishap

Published: Nov 15,202111:49 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A CCTV video of a scooter suddenly bursting into flames was shared with the claim that the blast occurred because the two-wheeler was battery-powered.

Chennai: Alt News performed a keyword search which led to media reports from November 5 that said the explosion was triggered by firecrackers. 

The incident took place on Deepavali in Puducherry when a man and his son were riding a two-wheeler carrying a bundle of firecrackers. Both died in the blast along with three others who were riding close by.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations