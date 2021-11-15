Tripura cops deny report of mosque being torched

Chennai :

It was reported that alleged acts of vandalism and arson had damaged Muslim properties, shops and mosques in Panisagar, North Tripura, last month. But the police responded saying that “no masjid was burnt and the pictures being shared of the burning masjid are all fake and not from Tripura”. Several local accounts confirmed the mosque built by CRPF in Panisagar near RCPE College was vandalised and partly torched during the violence.





First published on www.altnews.in