Sat, Nov 13, 2021

Old image of wounded priest shared with false claim

Published: Nov 12,202111:55 PM

An image of a gravely injured man, claimed to be priest of the Vindhyachal Temple in Mirzapur, has gone viral on Twitter.

Image of wounded priest
New Delhi: An image of a gravely injured man, claimed to be priest of the Vindhyachal Temple in Mirzapur, has gone viral on Twitter. It was alleged that he was attacked by a group of men from the minority community, who tried to kill him. Alt News reached out to Mirzapur police for more information. The ASP (City) Sanjay Kumar confirmed that this was a scuffle between priests in the region. He reiterated there was no communal angle to the incident.

