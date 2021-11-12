Wrestler Nisha Dahiya denies reports of her death

New Delhi :

Last week, it was reported that unknown assailants shot dead wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother at Sushil Kumar Academy in Sonipat’s Halalpur area. This report came just days before she bagged a bronze in the women’s freestyle category at the U-23 World Championships. Shortly after the news broke, Nisha clarified on Instagram, “I am fine and this news is fake.” Sonipat police clarified that the wrestler who was shot dead was a different Nisha Dahiya.



