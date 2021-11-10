Did Yadav credit Jinnah with gaining India freedom?

New Delhi :

A politician tweeted a video featuring SP leader Akhilesh Yadav alleging Yadav claimed Jinnah got India freedom from the British. Yadav is heard saying, “Jinnah became a barrister and got India freedom.” Alt News found the politician’s statement was taken out of context. The full video shows him mentioning Patel, Nehru, and Gandhi in the context of India’s independence movement, followed by Jinnah. However, this initial portion has been cut out of the viral video.



