Netizen threatening Kohli’s kid is Indian, not Pak

New Delhi :

The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had recently supported Mohd Shami who was trolled post India’s defeat in a qualifying T20 World Cup match. A Twitter handle then posted a tweet where Kohli’s daughter was threatened. It was claimed the handle was a Pak bot account. The account had retweeted tweets in Telugu which hints that it could also be an Indian account. Its numeric ID was also traced to India.







