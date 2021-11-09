Tue, Nov 09, 2021

Netizen threatening Kohli’s kid is Indian, not Pak

Published: Nov 09,202103:12 AM

A Twitter handle then posted a tweet where Kohli’s daughter was threatened.

Virat Kohli
New Delhi:
The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had recently supported Mohd Shami who was trolled post India’s defeat in a qualifying T20 World Cup match. A Twitter handle then posted a tweet where Kohli’s daughter was threatened. It was claimed the handle was a Pak bot account. The account had retweeted tweets in Telugu which hints that it could also be an Indian account. Its numeric ID was also traced to India.


