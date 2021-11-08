DeTect: Old video of Bengaluru rowdy shared with false angle

Chennai :

A video of a few people attacking another person with weapons has gone viral. It has been claimed that the footage depicts an attack on a home belonging to members of the minority community in Tripura. Alt News performed a reverse image search of frames from the video, which led to a news report dated April 26, 2021. It states that a group of assailants stabbed a history sheeter in Bengaluru’s Ashok Nagar to death. Police arrested six people following the incident.





First published on www.altnews.in