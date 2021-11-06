DeTect: Degrees of medicos not cancelled for siding with Pak

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
Jammu & Kashmir police filed cases against medical students in Srinagar who allegedly celebrated Pakistan’s T20 win against India on campus. A viral message claimed 100 female students from the medical college had their degrees cancelled. Alt News did not find any news reports corroborating this. It must be pointed out that degrees are awarded upon the completion of a course, not in the middle of it.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations