DeTect: False spin given to scuffle involving ‘no halal’ eatery

Published: Nov 04,202112:40 AM

Thushara Ajith.
Chennai:
Last week, it was claimed that Thushara Ajith, a restaurant owner from Kerala was attacked by a group of fanatics due to non-compliance with halal in her hotel. BJP Kerala’s president K Surendran made the same claim on Twitter. He wrote, “What happened in Kakkanad is nothing less than Talibanism. I urge the people of Kerala to reject #HalalInvasion”. Alt News found that a scuffle between Ajith and others in Kochi’s InfoPark area was reported as a communal incident based on misleading claims by Thushara on social media. 

First published on www.altnews.in

