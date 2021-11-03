DeTect: Report on Delhi riots mixed with Tripura violence

Chennai :

A news report released by a TV channel on the police’s alleged complicity during communal riots has been shared saying it is from the Tripura incident. Seven died in the violence against members of the minority community in Tripura, with several shops vandalised. The violence was sparked by attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindu minorities. Alt News found the video does not depict police complicity during Tripura violence but during the Delhi riots that took place in March 2020.





First published on www.altnews.in