DeTect: Police catching thieves, given a false narrative

A video of cops escorting a man who has been shot in his leg has gone viral with the claim that the police ‘taught him a lesson’ after he reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to remove a Durga Puja pandal in Azamgarh. Alt News found a tweet by a news editor who confirmed that the video pertains to a group of miscreants in Noida, caught by the police. The group used to offer lifts to unsuspecting people and later coerce them to withdraw money from ATMs.





First published on www.altnews.in