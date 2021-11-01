DeTect: Old photo shared with false angle on Tripura violence

Chennai :

An image of two men standing with charred books in their hands has gone viral as an image shot in the backdrop of communal violence that took place in Tripura. The books were allegedly religious scriptures of Islam. A reverse-image search led us to a tweet from June 13, 2021. The user wrote that nearly 56 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi. The image thus shows Rohingya men with charred books.





First published on www.altnews.in