DeTect: UP police didn’t hit people offering namaz on the road

A video of police personnel lathi-charging a group of people has gone viral. It was claimed that a new law has been introduced in Uttar Pradesh that forbids Muslims from offering namaz in public. Alt News found a video showing a procession on Milad-un-Nabi in Jabalpur, MP. A scuffle later broke out between the cops and some members of the procession. This was shared as an incident of police aggression against the devout in UP.





