Fri, Oct 29, 2021

DeTect: Image of collapsed flyover shared with false angle

Published: Oct 29,202101:10 AM

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
A politician recently tweeted a few photos of a collapsed bridge, claiming the incident occurred near Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad. Many targeted the ‘Gujarat model’ of progress. A keyword search led to pictures and videos of the area around the rubble from the bridge. Turns out, the photos of a collapsed flyover in Nagpur were shared as footage from Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad. The post was later taken down.

First published on www.altnews.in
