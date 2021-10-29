DeTect: Image of collapsed flyover shared with false angle

Chennai :

A politician recently tweeted a few photos of a collapsed bridge, claiming the incident occurred near Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad. Many targeted the ‘Gujarat model’ of progress. A keyword search led to pictures and videos of the area around the rubble from the bridge. Turns out, the photos of a collapsed flyover in Nagpur were shared as footage from Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad. The post was later taken down.





First published on www.altnews.in