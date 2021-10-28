DeTect: Video of revelries post Pak’s T20 win is from 2017

Chennai :

Last week, India lost to Pakistan in Super 12 Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. A day later, a video was shared and it showed a crowd celebrating with fireworks. “They celebrate the martyrdom of Indian soldiers, this loss in cricket is a small matter,” said the message, referring to members of the minority community. Alt News found a video from 2017 showing people in Srinagar celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in a match was shared as a recent incident.





First published on www.altnews.in