Video of giant snake caught in crane, not from India

A video gained over two million views and was shared by a news channel with the claim that it is from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad region.
New Delhi: A video of a giant snake captured by a crane has gone viral. A Facebook page posted the video with the caption, “Had to bring a JCB to capture such a huge snake,” on October 17. The video gained over two million views and was shared by a news channel with the claim that it is from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad region. Alt News’ research team ran a fact check and found the video was most likely shot in Kelantan, Malaysia.
