DeTect: Video of marital discord shared with communal angle

A video of a burqa-clad woman hitting a man and another woman with slippers has gone viral. It was claimed that the man was having an affair with a Hindu woman that he had met at a gym. His wife thrashed him when she found out about the alleged infidelity. The footage is being circulated as yet another case of ‘love jihad’. Bhopal police provided Alt News with the names of the husband-wife duo as well as the alleged girlfriend. It was independently verified that they hail from the same community.





First published on www.altnews.in