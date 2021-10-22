Image of monk shared with false terror angle

New Delhi :

Last week, ISKCON Noakhali tweeted that its devotees were attacked and a temple was vandalised in Bangladesh. It also claimed that a devotee was killed in the recent communal violence. An image of a monk serving food has been shared with the claim that he was also killed in the attacks. Alt News found the image is of a monk from ISKCON who offered sweetmeats to Muslims during Iftar at the temple in Mayapur in 2016. Mayapur is 130 km from Kolkata, West Bengal.



