A video of a crowd vandalising vehicles has gone viral. It was claimed that members of the minority community in the Lalganj town of Pratapgarh, UP vandalised Durga Puja pandals and also disrupted the prayers.

File Photo Chennai : In response, Hindus purportedly beat Muslims and removed Islamic flags from mosques.

Alt News contacted Pratapgarh police who confirmed that the video is from Chhattisgarh and the incident was unrelated to Durga Puja celebrations. Related Tags : Video | Cars | Vandalised | Chhattisgarh | UP