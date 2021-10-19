Unrelated videos shared as recent violence in Kashmir

A 40-second clip comprising two videos has been shared with the claim that they are from Kashmir. In absence of context, it appears that the incident is recent. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found that one of the two videos dates back to 2019.

Chennai : Another keyword search revealed that in Dec 2019, those protesting the CAA-NRC ruling clashed with police in Gorakhpur. The two videos from these incidents were shared as recent occurrences.

First published on www.altnews.in Related Tags : Unrelated videos | Shared | Violence | Kashmir