Sat, Oct 16, 2021

DeTect: Did Kejriwal publish an ad seeking donations for coal?

Published: Oct 16,202110:03 AM

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

The ad that purports Kejriwal seeking help.
Chennai:
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently expressed concern over the shortage of coal and the impending power crisis. A picture of an ad in a Hindi daily featuring Kejriwal has gone viral. The ad reads, “Help the Delhi govt by donating coal to overcome the power shortage”. Alt News found that the actual line in the ad reads – “Delhi stands with families who lost loved ones to COVID”. The viral image was doctored for satirical purposes.

First published on www.altnews.in
