Thu, Oct 14, 2021

DeTect: Photo of film shoot shared as that of an army operation

Published: Oct 14,202105:10 AM

A group of Chinese soldiers who allegedly crossed over into the Indian side of Tibet were temporarily detained by Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

Chennai:
A photo has been shared with the claim that it depicts Indian army personnel with the captive Chinese soldiers.

A keyword search led Alt News to a video from Dec 2020. It was from the shooting of a film titled LAC.

The film is about the skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley.

First published on www.altnews.in

