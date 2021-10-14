DeTect: Photo of film shoot shared as that of an army operation

A group of Chinese soldiers who allegedly crossed over into the Indian side of Tibet were temporarily detained by Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.
A photo has been shared with the claim that it depicts Indian army personnel with the captive Chinese soldiers.
A keyword search led Alt News to a video from Dec 2020. It was from the shooting of a film titled LAC.
The film is about the skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley.
First published on www.altnews.in
