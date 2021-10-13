DeTect: Temple wasn’t set ablaze in Kashmir by militants

Chennai :

A video of a row of houses on fire is being shared on social media with the claim that a temple was set on fire by militants in Kashmir’s Zainpora area. The video has been shared against the backdrop of a spate of recent attacks against the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in Kashmir. Alt News found that it was actually a video of a fire that broke out in Srinagar’s Parimpora area due to a short circuit, that was falsely shared with a communal angle. The claim that a temple was set ablaze is false.





First published on www.altnews.in