DeTect: Twitter suspends fake accounts in scribe’s name

Chennai :

Several fake accounts had been created in the name of vernacular journalist and political commentator Pushpendra Kulshrestha. Some of these accounts had millions of followers. These fake accounts were often found spewing communally insensitive comments and spread fake news on a number of topics. The fake accounts have also targeted industrialists with misleading allegations. Eight of these accounts were suspended after Alt News brought them to Twitter’s notice, and subsequently reported each of them.





First published on www.altnews.in