Old videos from J and K shared as Rajasthan stone-pelting

Two videos that show a mob allegedly pelting stones at men in police uniforms have gone viral with the claim that the incident is from Rajasthan.
Chennai:
It is noteworthy that a mob attacked police officers by throwing stones at them in Jaipur a few days ago. The videos are being linked to the same incident. Alt News performed a reverse image search using the video frames, and found that the footage was from Lal Chowk in Anantnag, J&K. Both videos have been circulating since 2017.
First published on www.altnews.in
