Did protesters stop Army convoy heading to border?

In a recent viral video, it was alleged that protesting farmers stopped an army convoy heading to the Indo-China border.
New Delhi:
The video was shared against the backdrop of a minor military face-off at Tawang. Alt News found a section of the convoy was stopped by members of Kisan Aandolan Morcha near Jalandhar. The stoppage was only for 20 minutes. The farmers were courteous and shook hands with the army men while departing which is not shown in the video.
