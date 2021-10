A news item that made headlines late last month claimed that the chancellor of Kabul University Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat had said in a tweet, “As long as a real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first.”

Representative Image Chennai : Alt News found that a student of the varsity had actually set up the fake account of the chancellor to highlight the undoing of Afghan education.

First published on www.altnews.in