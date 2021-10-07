Video of protest against Baba Ramdev is from 2017

A purported video of angry locals raising slogans against Baba Ramdev at Jodhpur airport has gone viral.
It is claimed that the sloganeering was so fierce that it forced the Patanjali founder to leave the area. Alt News found an newspaper article from Amar Ujala dated Sep 28, 2017, which stated that Congress workers held a demonstration at the airport opposing Baba Ramdev’s visit. The viral video was hence footage from a four-year-old incident.
First published on www.altnews.in
