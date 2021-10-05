DeTect: Old video from UP given false communal spin

Chennai :

A clip of a man being beaten in UP has gone viral. A burkha-clad woman is seen near the victim making repeated pleas to stop the attack. Users claimed the attackers were angry because the woman was seen in a burkha. Alt News found that the incident wasn’t communal. This fight involved two neighbours in Siddharthnagar’s Pipri Bujurg village. The fight began between the children of the two families and blew out of proportion after adults got involved.





First published on www.altnews.in